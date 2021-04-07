Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ATHM, ATNM, ATXI, AVA, BBDC, BHOOY, BKEAY, BNGO, BPMUF, BPOSY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 7th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €725.00 ($852.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

