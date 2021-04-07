Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 0.3% Higher

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.20. 54,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 46,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.94.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

