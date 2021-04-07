Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

