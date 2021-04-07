AnimalGo Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $70,758.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

