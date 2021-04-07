Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Down 8.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $26.00. 282,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 306,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Annovis Bio stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

