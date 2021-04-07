ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 587.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of ANSYS worth $62,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,527,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in ANSYS by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,157 shares of company stock worth $4,873,228. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

