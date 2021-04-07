Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $210,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Anterix stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.