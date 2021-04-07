Anthony P. Walsh Sells 19,655 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 712,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $22,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 338,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

