Antiample Tops One Day Trading Volume of $508.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Antiample has a total market cap of $983,299.77 and approximately $508.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

