Anyswap Market Cap Hits $46.98 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $46.98 million and $421,663.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.