Anyswap Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $48.16 million and $373,804.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00004520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00252040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00718191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.88 or 0.99866410 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

