AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.05

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.05 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00). AO World shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80.

In other news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

