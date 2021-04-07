AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.17

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.17 and last traded at $236.17, with a volume of 16651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

