Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64.

On Monday, March 8th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.08. 4,122,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.21, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

