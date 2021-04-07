Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.10

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aperam presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

