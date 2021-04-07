API3 Price Reaches $9.27 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $128.41 million and $46.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $9.27 or 0.00016426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

