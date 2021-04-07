AppCoins Market Capitalization Tops $42.59 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $42.59 million and $1.54 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,334,780 coins and its circulating supply is 245,334,779 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

