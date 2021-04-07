AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report sales of $78.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.90 million and the highest is $78.42 million. AppFolio posted sales of $72.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $346.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $349.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.85 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $418.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,957,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $91.36 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

