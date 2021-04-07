Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Appian by 45.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,277,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.