Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 58,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 68,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

