Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Red Spruce Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

