Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. 427,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.