Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. 633,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

