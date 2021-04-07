Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

