Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 857,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 196.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 989,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 655,463 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

