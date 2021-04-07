Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 857,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 989,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 655,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

