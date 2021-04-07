Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.60. 438,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.