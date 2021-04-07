AppLovin Corporation Prices IPO at $75.00-$85.00 Per Share (APP)

AppLovin Corporation (APP) plans to raise $2 billion in an initial public offering on Thursday, April 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 25,000,000 shares at $75.00-$85.00 per share.

In the last year, AppLovin Corporation generated $1.5 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $125.9 million. The company has a market cap of $28.6 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer & Co., Stifel, Truist Securities, William Blair, LionTree, LUMA Securities, The Raine Group, Blaylock Van, LLC, Guzman & Company, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Roberts & Ryan were co-managers.

AppLovin Corporation provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to grow the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers, especially mobile game developers. AppLovin is critical to the success of mobile app developers, in particular mobile game developers, solving key marketing and monetization challenges. Through our technologies and scaled distribution, developers are able to manage, optimize, and analyze their marketing investments, and improve the monetization of their apps. The key elements of our solutions are delivered through the AppLovin Platform, which is comprised of AppLovin Core Technologies and AppLovin Software. In 2018, given an opportunity to scale our own apps using our Software, insights, and expertise in the mobile app ecosystem, we launched our first party content strategy, AppLovin Apps. Today, our Apps consist of a globally diversified portfolio of over 200 free-to-play mobile games across five genres, run by 12 studios, including studios that we own (Owned Studios), and others that we partner with (Partner Studios). “.

AppLovin Corporation was founded in 2011 and has 902 employees. The company is located at 1100 Page Mill Road Palo Alto, California 94304 and can be reached via phone at (800) 839-9646.

