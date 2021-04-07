APYSwap Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $24.84 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00006176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

