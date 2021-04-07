Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQST. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

