Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $18.21 million and approximately $125,544.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

