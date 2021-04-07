ARAW Reaches Market Cap of $119,704.29 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ARAW has a total market cap of $119,704.29 and approximately $219.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 73.4% against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

