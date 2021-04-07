Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $3.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $15.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $321.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

