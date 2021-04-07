Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.96 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $23.96 million and $16.50 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00055276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00630635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00079445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

