Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.03% of Arch Resources worth $53,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 100,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $679.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

