Archer DAO Governance Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $503,424.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00050530 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,942,736 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.