Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.98. 30,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,414,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.