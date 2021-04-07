Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.27

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 48469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

