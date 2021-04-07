Argon Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.65 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $3.65 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00070122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00263596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.36 or 0.00761859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,042.52 or 0.99908590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,627,114 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

