Arion Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Arion token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $140,880.01 and approximately $147.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00273838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.00797673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.18 or 1.00717791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,768,231 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

