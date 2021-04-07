Arionum Market Cap Hits $89,950.21 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $89,950.21 and $27.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,433.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.03535487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00393244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $622.87 or 0.01103729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00465272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00419197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00032988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00303559 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

