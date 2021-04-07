Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ANET opened at $307.87 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.14.
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $26,549,413. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
