Ark (ARK) Trading Down 35% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003595 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $258.82 million and $11.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,470,050 coins and its circulating supply is 128,349,153 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.