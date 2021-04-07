Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 773,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,170. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

