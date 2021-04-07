Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.36

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.36 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.77 ($0.08). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 12,121,665 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of £23.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.90.

Armadale Capital Company Profile (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

