ARMOUR Residential REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 553 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

