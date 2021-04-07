Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Arqma has a total market cap of $69,203.63 and $107.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,999.44 or 0.03528996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.36 or 0.00390691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.77 or 0.01095652 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00453654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.27 or 0.00422306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00311874 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,857,367 coins and its circulating supply is 8,812,823 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

