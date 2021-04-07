Arqma Price Down 10.9% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $61,096.24 and $321.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,890.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,010.82 or 0.03534549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.53 or 0.00394671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01123539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.38 or 0.00471750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00431200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00034825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00305171 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,851,853 coins and its circulating supply is 8,807,310 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.