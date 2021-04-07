Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 13,585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

