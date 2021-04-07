Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $42.70. 860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

